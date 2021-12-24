Kim Sharma, Leander Paes Get Cosy As They Spend Some Romantic Time Ahead of Christmas; See Pics

Actor Kim Sharma took to Instagram and shared a photo with Leander Paes. The actor, who recently made her relationship with the ace tennis player official, posted a photo where Leander can be seen kissing Kim.

Kim, who is known for starring in the film Mohabbatein along with Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, shared a Christmas tree emoticon with the photo and wrote, “We don’t need mistletoe!" She also treated fans to a solo photo of her, and wrote, “Blur.”

In another post, Kim shared a sneak peek into their early Christmas joy at a five star hotel in Kolkata. Sharing a gorgeous photo of herself, Kim wrote, “Two sleeps to go (Christmas) thank you @tajbengal for putting Christmas right in our room." She gave the photo credit to Leander.

Kim Sharma made her relationship with tennis player Leander Paes official in September earlier this year. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture that featured her with Leander. She shared the photo with a nazar amulet emoji and a couple kissing emoji.

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes’ dating rumours were sparked when they were spotted holidaying together. The duo vacationed in Goa, in August, and since then, they have been inseparable.

Earlier this year, Kim Sharma took to Instagram to pen an appreciation post for Leander Paes. She had shared an old post of Leander’s winning moment at the Atlanta Olympics and congratulated him on the 25th anniversary of his bronze win.

