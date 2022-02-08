Kim Sharma Looks at Paparazzi Weirdly as They Click Her With Leander Paes; Fan Asks 'Why is She Angry?'

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes have been making headlines ever since they have officially announced their relationship. Recently, they were clipped by paparazzi outside the famous coffee joint Starbucks in Bandra. The video of the couple was shared by an entertainment Instagram page, Bollywoodpap.

In the video, we can see Kim and Leander holding hands as they are standing and talking to their friend outside the cafe. Kim can be seen wearing a black top and white pants paired with striped black and white flats while the tennis legend can be seen in his sporty look wearing a multicolour t-shirt and shorts with sports shoes. We can see that Kim notices the paparazzi and immediately points at them. She later bids goodbye to her friend and makes her way towards her car. Like a gentleman, Leander opens the door for her girlfriend and then, both of them sit in the car and leave. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Kim Sharma and Leander Paes snapped at a cafe in Bandra tonight,” The page used a romantic song to go with the video. The page gave credit to the famous Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani.

However, fans were amused by the way she was looking at the shutterbugs.

Ever since the official announcement, the couple can be seen visiting various restaurants and cafes in Mumbai. Earlier on Kim’s birthday, Kim and Leander flew to the Bahamas to celebrate the day. Kim shared a group of photos sitting in the sand mentioning Leander as her best person. Leander too reacted to the photo calling Kim her queen.

Leander is not far behind in expressing his love for the actor. He dropped a beautiful post on Kim’s birthday with the adorable photos of two and wrote a note for his darling.

The two sparked rumours of dating in August 2021 after the photos of them from Goa went viral. Later, Leander reshared a picture with Kim and called her magic. This confirmed that the two are madly in love.

