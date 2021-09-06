Kim Sharma, Leander Paes Make Their Relationship Instagram Official?

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes were speculated to be dating each other when some images of the two surfaced on social media from their Goa vacation in July. Post that, both Kim and Leander have been spotted together in Mumbai hitting the gym together and otherwise.

Now, Kim’s social media upload has again hinted that something is brewing between them. In the picture, the rumoured couple can be seen posing together and looking extremely adorable. Leander can be seen gazing at Kim, while she faced the camera as they smile wide.

