1-min read

Kim Sharma Partying with Ex-boyfriend Yuvraj Singh and Wife Hazel Keech is a Lesson in Adulting

Actress Kim Sharma, who reportedly dated Yuvraj Singh several years ago, attended the cricketer's retirement bash and posed for pictures with his wife Hazel Keech.

News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
Kim Sharma Partying with Ex-boyfriend Yuvraj Singh and Wife Hazel Keech is a Lesson in Adulting
Image: Instagram
After Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan-Susanne Khan, it seems another showbiz couple have managed to remain in each other's good books even though their relationship fell apart. Actress Kim Sharma was at ex-boyfriend Yuvraj Singh's retirement bash recently, partying with the cricketer and posing for photos with him, proving that it is indeed possible to stay cordial with former flames if you are mature enough.

Yuvraj announced his retirement from international cricket recently, and Saturday night's party was organised in his honour. Friends of the cricketer, including several Bollywood as well as sports stars, attended the do in Mumbai, but the one who made the maximum noise was actress Kim Sharma. Yuvraj and Kim reportedly dated for four years and ended their relationship in 2007. At one point, there were even rumours that they would be tying the knot. However, the two neither accepted nor denied such reports.

But an Instagram story put up by Kim from the retirement party hints that there could have been some truth to the rumours. The Mohabbatein actress put up a picture of herself posing with Yuvi and his wife Hazel Keech, and captioned it, "Adults :)"

kim yuvi hazel

Yuvraj and Hazel got married in November 2016. Kim proceeded to post a series of pictures from the party, among them was one just with Yuvraj, as well as another with Hazel alone.

kim yuvi

Other celebs who attended the bash included Sania Mirza, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra, Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika Ghatge, Irfan Pathan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and designer Masaba Gupta.

