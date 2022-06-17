Kim Sharma Shares Loved-Up Post for Birthday Boy Leander Paes: ‘49 Never Looked This Good’

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes often give us serious relationship goals and leave us awestruck with their adorable pictures on social media. As Leander turned a year older today, his girlfriend made sure to make him feel special with a mushy post on Instagram.

Kim shared a group of photos of her “handsome, irresistible and goofy soulmate” to remind him how special he is. In the first photo, Leander can be seen posing for the camera on the beach. In the second one, he can be spotted in a formal look with his first love, a tennis racket. Kim further gave their fans a glimpse of Leander's bond with his family and his dog. At last, she shared beautiful photos of herself with the birthday boy.

Kim wrote, “Happy happy birthday to my sexy, cool, funny, kind, loving, Disney loving, handsome, irresistible, goofy, soulmate. #49 never looked this good baby. I love you. May all my wishes for you come true, Leo.”

The actress even shared the inside pictures of Leander's birthday celebrations on her Instagram stories. During the celebrations, Kim chose a sexy gold and black outfit whereas the birthday boy was dressed in all-black attire. The couple look adorable in the glimpses from the former tennis player's birthday celebrations.

Meanwhile, the wedding might be on cards for the couple. According to various media reports, the couple, who has been dating for quite some time now, will soon tie the knot. Reportedly, to discuss the same, their parents met in Mumbai earlier.

