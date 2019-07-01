Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kim Sharma to Wife Hazel Keech, Here’s Who Attended Yuvraj Singh’s Retirement Bash

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who announced his retirement on June 10, hosted a retirement party on Saturday, June 29, for the Bollywood bigwigs and his friends from the cricket world.

News18.com

Updated:July 1, 2019, 11:38 AM IST
Kim Sharma to Wife Hazel Keech, Here's Who Attended Yuvraj Singh's Retirement Bash
(Twitter/mipaltan)
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who announced his retirement on June 10, hosted a retirement party on Saturday, June 29, for the Bollywood bigwigs and his friends from the cricket world. The bash had a heavy attendance from B-town, who came in to wish good luck to the former ace cricketer of Team India. Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech was also present at the occasion to celebrate the retirement bash of her husband.

A lot of Bollywood celebrities also made it to the celebration, including Kunal Khemmu, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Ashish Choudhary and his wife, Kim Sharma, Sagarika Ghatge, Raveena Tandon, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anupama Chopra, Anil Thadani, Gaurav Kapur, Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra.

From his professional circle, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, Ajit Agarkar, Irfan Pathan and Zaheer Khan made sure to be by Yuvraj’s side on his special day. Tennis star Sania Mirza also attended the party, along with Neeta Ambani, Shloka and Akash Ambani.

Kim Sharma posted a series of pictures from Yuvraj’s retirement bash, celebrating the day to its fullest. She also clicked a picture with Hazel Keech, and posted it on Instagram, with hastags, “#aboutlastnight #twinningandwinning”

Actor and singer Farhan also took to Instagram to share his best wishes for the cricketer. Posting a picture of his Instagram stories, he wrote, “All the best with everything to come. Wish you happiness and success always.”

In another story, he also wrote, “Congratulations on a glorious career champ! And thank you for all the years you made us proud fans of Indian cricket.”

