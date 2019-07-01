Kim Sharma to Wife Hazel Keech, Here’s Who Attended Yuvraj Singh’s Retirement Bash
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who announced his retirement on June 10, hosted a retirement party on Saturday, June 29, for the Bollywood bigwigs and his friends from the cricket world.
(Twitter/mipaltan)
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who announced his retirement on June 10, hosted a retirement party on Saturday, June 29, for the Bollywood bigwigs and his friends from the cricket world. The bash had a heavy attendance from B-town, who came in to wish good luck to the former ace cricketer of Team India. Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech was also present at the occasion to celebrate the retirement bash of her husband.
A lot of Bollywood celebrities also made it to the celebration, including Kunal Khemmu, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Ashish Choudhary and his wife, Kim Sharma, Sagarika Ghatge, Raveena Tandon, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anupama Chopra, Anil Thadani, Gaurav Kapur, Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra.
From his professional circle, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, Ajit Agarkar, Irfan Pathan and Zaheer Khan made sure to be by Yuvraj’s side on his special day. Tennis star Sania Mirza also attended the party, along with Neeta Ambani, Shloka and Akash Ambani.
Kim Sharma posted a series of pictures from Yuvraj’s retirement bash, celebrating the day to its fullest. She also clicked a picture with Hazel Keech, and posted it on Instagram, with hastags, “#aboutlastnight #twinningandwinning”
Actor and singer Farhan also took to Instagram to share his best wishes for the cricketer. Posting a picture of his Instagram stories, he wrote, “All the best with everything to come. Wish you happiness and success always.”
In another story, he also wrote, “Congratulations on a glorious career champ! And thank you for all the years you made us proud fans of Indian cricket.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Parth, Erica Shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay At Rhine Falls in Switzerland
- Borderline Sexual Content Common on TikTok And Likee Could Soon Make Its Way to Your WhatsApp
- Nike Free RN 5.0 Review: A Better Barefoot Running Experience, Than Actually Running Barefoot
- Priyanka Chopra's the Quintessential Desi Girl in Blush Pink Sari at Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas' Wedding
- ICC World Cup 2019: Australia Looking Like All-conquering Team of Past: Border
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s