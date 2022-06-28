Kim Taehyung and Lisa Perform Pole Dance In Paris, BTS and BLACKPINK Fans Lose Their Collective Minds

It has been one helluva week for BTS and BLACKPINK fans! V aka Kim Taehyung and Lisa, along with Park Bo-gum, were in Paris recently to attend a fashion show. The trio made a joint public appearance at the event on Sunday, breaking the internet with their good looks. Now, videos from an after-party have surfaced showing Kim Taehyung and Lisa attempting pole dancing.

In a video featuring TaeTae, the singer was seen giggling as he was trying his hand on the pole. The singer’s smile is contagious in the video. Meanwhile, in another video, Lisa looked gorgeous as she attempted the dance style. The rapper too sported a big smile as she danced around the pole.

taehyung and lisa pole dancing at the afterparty pic.twitter.com/Z15n5krSz9 — (@9795jpgs) June 28, 2022

The videos have now gone viral and have caused a social media meltdown. Several BTS and BLACKPINK fans took to Twitter and shared their reactions.

never in my life would i have thought i’d see the day lisa and taehyung pole dancing how is this all real lmfaaoo pic.twitter.com/VAGqr3aqIJ — kiki⁷ (@970pjm) June 28, 2022

are we having a collective hallucination or… taehyung and lisa were trying the pole dancing at celine after party? i’m d3ad, truly pic.twitter.com/Vl7bUfsvmi — BELBEL ◡̈ ~ (@bangtanniexoxo) June 28, 2022

Lisa pole dancing is something i didn't knew i needed pic.twitter.com/iAjaJ2THJi — ᴀꜱʜ (@badlylisa) June 28, 2022

we’re all playing this cute little innocent island game then BOOM TAEHYUNG POLE DANCING — ellie⁷✿ (@googieboop) June 28, 2022

taehyung pole dancing in a parisian underground ruin bar was not on my 2022 bingo card yet here we are — dori⁷ ia (@mikro_kosmos_) June 28, 2022

Armys playin in the seom then sees taehyung in the pole: pic.twitter.com/Xh4CvyovlW — ✰Yoon Bae⁷ cheskie day! (@deitybangtan) June 28, 2022

ppl got to watch the kim taehyung pole dance right infront of them for FREE?????

pic.twitter.com/9DY9uAgKBj — adi (@bluegraytk) June 28, 2022

The BTS member and the BLACKPINK rapper were in the world’s fashion capital where they attended Celine’s 2023 men’s fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week. South Korean actor Park Bo-gum had joined them as well. On Tuesday, paparazzi in South Korea spotted Taehyung making his way back home.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.