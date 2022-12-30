Kim Taehyung Birthday Special: 5 Quirky Things Only BTS' V Could Have Pulled Off

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V turned 27 on December 30. Such is his fan following that he has been voted the Most Handsome Man of the world multiple times by the ARMYs. To mark the special occasion, his fans have organized multiple projects in his name to pay heartfelt tribute to the singer. But do you know V has a few quirky antics that have grown to gain massive traction amongst his well-wishers?

On BTS V’s birthday, here’s taking a quick look at some of his cute and unusual habits.

Unpredictable thinking

Fans got umpteen glimpses of V’s unpredictable thinking while solving challenges on the group’s variety show Run BTS. Be it transferring soda from one bottle to another while balancing on a swimming mat to defeating fellow members with his unique skills, Kim Taehyung has consistently amazed the ARMY with his out-of-the-box thinking.

The ‘Tata Mic’ face

Another thing that’s loved by Taehyung’s fans is the musician’s iconic ‘Tata Mic’ face. He has an attractive habit of making cute and adorable faces while reacting to certain scenarios. Be it pouting, making cheeky baby faces, or giving a shy smile.

I Purple You

During a concert, the singer redefined the colour purple by giving it a new meaning altogether that’s gained massive traction online. He stated, “Purple is the last colour of the rainbow. Purple means I will trust and love you for a long time,” since then he uses the phrase ‘I Purple You’ to shower his affection for fans and the ARMYs do the same.

Finger tutting

BTS V also is known as the master of finger tutting among his fans. Be it while filming music videos or VLive sessions, he often pulls off unique finger-tutting moments with perfect coordination.

Pet lover

Kim Taehyung is a father to a fluffy Pomeranian, Yeontan, who has lived in the BTS dorms ever since it was a puppy. His adorable banter with the pooch often goes viral on the internet.

