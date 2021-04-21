Kim Taehyung Teases BTS ARMY with Snippet of Unreleased Solo Track on Twitter

Kim Taehyung aka V, one of the vocalists of BTS, has been talking about releasing his solo mixtape for a while. Early on Wednesday morning he dropped a teaser to a previously unreleased song on Twitter, and ARMYs are ecstatic about a possible mixtape release.

On April 21, around 4:30am KST, V shared a brief audio snippet of an untitled song on Twitter with the caption, “Sleep.” Similar to the caption, the melody is slow and calm like a lullaby and the comforting and pensive lyrics speak of sleep, night, and dreams, according to Soompi. Taehyung is known for his soulful solo tracks that have released as part of BTS’ previous albums, and this one fits right in with his style.

The clip is 1 minute 48 seconds, which is nearly one half of a song. V appears to have been singing along with a track paying in the background, this one doesn’t sound like a studio recording.

Fans thanked the singer for releasing the snippet to help them fall asleep.

Your voice with these beautiful lyrics will definitely help us to fall asleep in the sleepless nights. Thank you Kim Taehyung ✨— Taehyung Syria (@TaehyungSyria1_) April 20, 2021

The lyrics??They are so beautiful, Kim taehyung’s voice feels like a warm hug on a cold nights. this is so beautiful and comforting can’t wait for taetae to drop his mixtape. i can feel it will drop anytime soon! kth1 is coming! pic.twitter.com/tJyY0WrnTw— Cristal⁷ (@winterbeartaete) April 21, 2021

V has been teasing his solo mixtape for a while, sharing once in a live broadcast that he hoped to release a mixtape in 2020. Later, he posted a sneak peek at a new song for the mixtape, which he then deleted. On his last Vlive session with Suga and J-Hope, he had said that the mixtape isn’t releasing this year as he hasn’t had the time to work on it. But then BTS is famous for saying such things and then dropping a surprise for fans.

Although V did not end up releasing a mixtape last year, BTS has said that the members are working on individual music and Korean media outlets have predicted that the members’ solo mixtapes will be released sometime in 2021. BTS is also rumored to be gearing up for a comeback with a digital single in May.

