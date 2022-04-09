'Kind, Honest and Thorough Gentleman': Renu Desai Pens Post on Akira Desai's Birthday

Pawan Kalyan and his second wife Renu Desai’s son Akira Desai keeps himself away from the media glare. Despite this, he has managed to remain one of the most popular star kids to date. Akira celebrated his 18th birthday on Friday and Renu, overwhelmed with emotions, wrote a heartwarming note for him.

Renu also attached a reel in which Akira is seen training hard in boxing. Renu wrote that Akira is a good son to her and also a nice brother to Aadya (his sister). Renu also described Akira as a good friend, kind, honest and thorough gentleman. Renu wished him all happiness and peace. She also thanked everyone for bestowing beautiful blessings upon Akira.

Rumour is rife that Akira could soon join the film industry and is reportedly learning acting and music. Renu, however, denies these rumours. According to her, Akira is not interested in acting at all. Renu requested everyone to stop spreading these rumours as it creates unnecessary pressure on him. Renu said that someone has spread false news that she shifted to Hyderabad because of Akira’s inclination toward acting.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan’s fans were left mesmerised by the reel. Many are praising Akira saying that he has displayed the same acumen in martial arts that the Power Star has. Talking about Pawan Kalyan, he was recently seen displaying valour in Bheemla Nayak. On the work front, he is filming for Hari Hara Veera Mallu. His films Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh and another untitled film are currently in the pre-production stage.

Meanwhile, Renu, an actor herself, will also mark her return to the silver screen with a special guest appearance in the film Tiger Nageswara Rao. Ravi Teja will be seen enacting the lead role in this film.

Renu has also been a part of films like Johnny, James Pandu and Badri.

