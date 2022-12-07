CHANGE LANGUAGE
King Charles 'Horrified', Prince William 'Very Angry' With Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's Documentary?

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 07, 2022, 14:28 IST

London

Harry and Meghan talk about their exit from the British Royal family in the docuseries trailer. (Photo: Netflix/Instagram)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are releasing their Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan, this weekend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to drop their explosive Netflix documentary, titled Harry & Meghan, this weekend. While royal fans are eagerly awaiting to watch their side of the story, a new report claimed that King Charles III and the royal family are not pleased with the documentary. Speaking with US Weekly, Royal expert Christopher Andersen claimed that the newly-crowned King and his family are ‘horrified’ by the documentary.

“I think they’re still holding their breaths and waiting for the other shoe to drop. Well, there are two shoes that are gonna drop because [after part one of the film premieres Thursday, December 8] … the [next one] is dropping next week," he said. The royal expert claimed, “The sense of betrayal has shifted over to genuine combat mode, because obviously this is a war between the two (the King and Harry).”

“(Charles) has been handed this horrible problem… It’s the kind of thing that the Queen would’ve tried to just ignore for as long as she possibly could. But he’s not that kind of person,” Anderson added.

The royal expert claimed that King Charles has a ‘huge temper’ which has been ‘unleashed many times behind the scenes.’ “And I’m sure he’s on the verge of having a meltdown," Andersen claimed. He added that William also has ‘a temper.’ “I’m sure he is very, very angry at his brother and cannot understand what he’s doing,” he added. However, the royal family has not reacted to the report nor publicly shared a statement about the documentary.

The docuseries, Harry & Meghan, will be released in two volumes. While the first part will be released on December 8, the second one will be available from December 15 onwards. In the trailer released recently, the couple was seen discussing their exit from the British Royal family and explaining what lead to the situation.

first published:December 07, 2022, 14:28 IST
last updated:December 07, 2022, 14:28 IST