"King Is Always King": Atlee Pens A Thank You Note For Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan gave a glimpse of his stay in Chennai during the shoot of his upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee, in a tweet posted on October 7. In his appreciation tweet, the actor thanked the director and his wife, former actress Priya Mohan, for hosting him in the city. “Thank you Atle & Priya for your hospitality now need to learn the Chicken 65 recipe!,” read an excerpt from SRK’s tweet.

Replying to Shah Rukh’s tweet, Atlee, who is known for directing hits like Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, penned a ‘Thank You’ note for the Raees actor. He shared that the Bollywood star has benefitted thousands of families by agreeing to shoot the film in Chennai.

“Thank u sir it’s an honour & pleasure to have u here sir, most memorable schedule in my career, spl thanks to u for having the shoot happen in Chennai sir,1000s of the family were benefited “KING IS A KING ALWAYS”a big bow & respect to you sir love you sir. See you in Mumbai soon sir,” the filmmaker wrote.

Priya Mohan also expressed her gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan in a tweet, which read, “Thank you sooo much for the abundant love and care you have for us sir, it’s our pleasure always sir luv u always sir Recipe is on the way.”

Shah Rukh Khan shot for 30 days in the crowning capital of Tamil Nadu for Atlee’s Bollywood debut film. The film stars Nayanthara in the female lead, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani in key roles. Jawan’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Speculations are rife that actor Vijay, who earlier teamed with Atlee in three films, will have a cameo appearance in Jawan. The patriotic thriller is slated to open in theatres on June 3, next year.

