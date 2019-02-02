LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

King Of Pop Michael Jackson to Get a Musical Tribute in India Soon, Deets Inside

The concert will feature talented musicians, Broadway and Las Vegas dancers.

IANS

Updated:February 2, 2019, 9:25 AM IST
King Of Pop Michael Jackson to Get a Musical Tribute in India Soon, Deets Inside
Michael Jackson during the BAD tour in Tokyo, Japan, on September 12, 1987. (Image: Instagram/Michael Jackson)
Michael Firestones "I AM KING: The Michael Jackson Experience" -- a live concert paying tribute to late King of Pop Michael Jackson -- will reach India in March.

After entertaining people across the world, "I AM KING - The Michael Jackson Experience" will be held across seven shows at Mumbai's National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and Bengaluru's St. John's Auditorium from March 13 to March 17.

Online ticketing platform BookMyShow along with event company L.A.T. (Live At The) is bringing the show to India, read a statement.

Having performed to fans worldwide and in Las Vegas, the show will feature Jackson tribute artistes dancing on some of his popular hits.

The shows will feature talented musicians, Broadway and Las Vegas dancers. The performance will be led by Firestone, hailed by fans and critics for aping MJ's look and style. It will feature renditions of Jackson's hits including "Bad", "Billie Jean", "Thriller" and "Human nature".

Kunal Khambhati, Head- Live Events and IP, BookMyShow, said: "Michael Jackson was not just a legendary pop artiste, but a phenomenon that took the world by storm. His music and dance styles find home in every corner of India and we are absolutely delighted to bring the show to the country."

Follow @news18movies for more


  01 d
  12 h
  38 m
  09 s
