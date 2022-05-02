King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan Among Tiger Shroff's Favourite Action Heroes

In Bollywood, there is no dearth of action stars. From Akshay Kumar to Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham, some big names have earned a fortune by doing lethal stunts, combat sequences, and delivering damdaar lines.

Tiger Shroff, while being relatively new to the feat, has already earned a name for himself in the Hindi film industry’s action genre. Heropanti 2, his most recent film, was the latest addition to Bollywood’s action films.

During a promotional event for the film, he was asked who his all-time favourite Bollywood action actor was. He requested if he may name three instead of just one, and then named the most apparent one. It has to be Akshay Kumar! He subsequently took the name of Bollywood Shehanshah Amitabh Bachchan.

However, the thing that surprised us was that the third name he chose was that of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is renowned as the “King of Romance."

Backing his answer Tiger said, “I genuinely believe Shah Rukh Khan sir is very good with his body, and nobody can get hit and react as good as him.” He went on to say that if we’ve watched his movies, whether Darr or Baazigar when he gets hit, he reacts and goes for it. “He is an actor who uses his whole body so well, it’s phenomenal,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Tiger, who has a big fan base, also hosted the #AskTiger session on Twitter on Monday night. The actor picked up a few queries and gave some fascinating responses.

Interestingly, a person asked him, “What is the best thing you love in Shah Rukh?" Tiger was all praises in his answer. He responded saying, “Putting aside the fact that he’s one of the biggest stars in the world Shah Rukh sir seems like one of the best fathers in the world.”

Putting aside the fact that he’s one of the biggest stars in the world, @iamsrk sir def seems like one of the best fathers in the world! ❤️ https://t.co/8QvCVAPtwB— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) January 18, 2021

Tiger Shroff’s newest film, Heropanti 2, was recently released in theatres. However, the picture has elicited a mixed reaction from both audiences and critics. Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui both play important parts.

Tiger’s next project is Ganapath: Part One. His Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon is also likely to play the female lead in the film.

