'King of The Blues' BB King Honoured by Google Doodle on 94th Birth Annivesary

On the occasion of blues and jazz music icon BB King's 94th birth anniversary, Google honoured the late legend with a doodle on the search engine platform. The doodle is illustrated by Little Rock-based guest artist Steve Spencer and animated by Brooklyn-based guest animator Nayeli Lavanderos. Google doodle dedicated to King also features an animated video summarizing his life and times.

The 15-time Grammy winner and member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was born Riley B. King to sharecroppers about 20 miles (32 km) from Indianola in the tiny Delta community of Berclair, Mississippi, on Sept. 16, 1925.

After his parents split up, he was raised by his grandmother in the hill country town of Kilmichael.

He moved to Indianola when he was 17 and spent many of his formative years there, driving a tractor on a plantation and playing gospel and blues music in churches and clubs, on street corners and the radio, before moving to Memphis in 1948.

King kept a home in Las Vegas, where he died last week at the age of 89 in 2014 following a brief illness, but spent much of his life on the road. He played an annual homecoming concert in Indianola, which he called his hometown, every year since 1980.

He was ranked by Rolling Stone Magazine as No. 6 on its 2011 list of the 100 greatest guitarists, and considered a major influence on other blues and rock guitarists.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.