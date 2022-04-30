King Richard Review: Oscar-Winning Star Will Smith Aces As A Dedicated Father Of Venus and Serena Williams

King Richard stars Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, and Jon Bernthal. It is based on the lives of Serena and Venus Williams and their father, Richard Williams who develops a 78-page super plan to raise tennis star kids before they were actually born.

The story flows through the African-American struggles of the family that has five daughters, a father with a night security job and a mother who is a nurse, trying hard to get the kids out of the neighbourhood for better lives. Richard, all through the movie, is seen sticking rigidly to the plan that focuses on the holistic development of the children and despite all odds, how they rise to the top with confidence.

Defying the normal route of Juniors level tournaments, Richard decides to train them for years before they directly land at Professionals. He convinces a resident coach to provide him a job, the family a home, and kids direct coaching in exchange for the vision they see in these young stars. Such is the maddening motivation of the father that the coaches, all through the rising careers of the girls, succumb to it.

King Richard isn’t a movie on sports. It isn’t a movie on bravery or courage. It is essentially a movie about parents with a focus. Parents who want their kids to do excellent in life. Parents who invest their time in their own kids on an everyday basis and mold them to win the battles of life. Parents who have a clue about how to beat the hardships they foresee for their kids with training. It’s not about the strictness of elders, or what we say about parents who push their incomplete dreams onto their children. It’s about making their lives better and teaching them how to be happy along the way.

Before every match, Williams is seen telling Venus to go have fun! That’s what their father made for them. A world of tennis where they decided to both win and have fun.

While Will Smith won numerous awards including an Academy Award for the movie, the highlights unfortunately were for something else entirely. While what could’ve happened was that Will could’ve focussed on young parents and teenagers to watch the movie and get to rise in his acceptance speech, rather he chose to focus on something Richard Williams never believed in – violence.

Serena and Venus Williams were the producers of the film that flows through the initial years of their lives, with never-ending support from siblings and the whole family. What particularly catches your eye are the instances where the girls are seen brimming with effortless confidence in themselves and despite their training on a basketball court, kill in championships and see their dreams come true.

Watch the movie and see the story behind the champions that ruled the world of tennis for decades, redefined women’s participation in sports and represented the first faces of a community that was never readily accepted on the tennis court.

The movie is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

