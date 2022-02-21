Kiran Abbavaram's Cop Drama Sebastian P.C. 524 Gets a New Release Date. Details Here

The makers of Sebastian P.C. 524, starring SR Kalyanamandapam actor Kiran Abbavaram, have announced a new release date. The upcoming thriller has now been moved to March 4. The film was to hit theatres on February 25 earlier.

To confirm the news, the makers have also released a brand-new poster of the film. Sebastian P.C. 524 stars Kiran Abbavaram as a rookie cop.

Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bheemla Nayak has also locked February 25 as its release date. Hence, the makers of P.C. 524 decided to postpone the release.

Produced by Pramod and Siddareddy Raju under the Jovitha Cinemas banner and presented by Elite Entertainments, the film also stars Namratha Darekar and Komali Prasad as the female leads alongside Abbavaram. In addition, the upcoming film also features Srikanth Iyyangar, Surya, Rohini, Adarsh Balakrishna, Surya, Mahesh Vitta, Ravi Teja, and others in various roles.

Directed by Balaji Sayyapureddy, the movie is about a cop, who suffers from night blindness, which he keeps as a secret to continue his services at the police department. However, the secret later lands him in a situation where he has to confront his past.

The technical crew includes Viplav Nyshadam doing the edits, Raj K Nalli handling the cinematography, and Ghibran providing the background score. Anji Master was roped in to choreograph the action sequences.

Speaking of Kiran Abbavaram, the actor made his successful debut with Ravi Kiran Kola’s 2019 film Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru. The film received immense love from audiences for its beautiful music score by Jay, and excellent acting of the lead actors, and the screenplay penned by Ravi Kiran Kola. Following this, with his 2021 film SR Kalyanamandapam, the actor proved his mettle. Apart from this, he will be soon seen in Sammathame and Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha.

