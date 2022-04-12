Kiran Abbavaram's First Look Poster From Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha Out. Check Here

The makers of Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha on Sunday, the special occasion of Sri Ram Navmi, released a new poster featuring the lead actor Kiran Abbavaram. The Sri Ram Navmi special poster features Kiran in a village youth avatar in Pancha Kattu attire. The actor can be seen wearing a lungi and redshirt as he stands beside a bull holding a Shehnai.

Extending the greeting of Ram Navmi, the film’s production house shared the poster and wrote, “Revealing the Massy first look of #VinaroBhagyamuVishnuKatha featuring @Kiran_Abbavaram Sri Rama Navami Greetings #AlluAravind #BunnyVas”

Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha, marking the young actor’s sixth film, is being helmed by Murali Kishore Abburu and backed by Bunny Vasu under the banner of GA2 Pictures. Meanwhile, Allu Aravind is presenting the film.

The shoot of the film is currently underway and going at a brisk pace. The makers have roped in Kashmira Paradeshi to play the female lead role. It is known that the makers have scheduled almost 80 percent of the shoot, which is planned to be wrapped in 35 days.

In this schedule, the team will shoot a few songs and fight sequences. Earlier, in January this year, with Allu Aravind as the chief guest, the film was launched with a puja. Billed to be a rustic action drama, the film will have music by Chetan Bharadwaj.

Speaking of Kiran Abbavaram, the actor marked his debut with the 2019 film Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru, which emerged as a decent hit at the box office.

The actor rose to fame and put himself on the map with his second film SR Kalyanamandapam, which was also written by him. Turning out to be a box office success, the film grossed positive reviews from the audience and critics.

His latest outing was Sebastian PC 524 released on March 4. Directed by Balaji Sayyapureddy, Kiran essayed a police constable, who suffers from night blindness.

