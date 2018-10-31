English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kiran and I Shower Together All the Time: Aamir Khan Bares It All On Koffee With Karan 6
The show is known for candid confessions and actors mostly speak their heart out to Karan.
Aamir Khan on Koffee With Karan 6. (Image Courtesy: Star World)
Trust Aamir Khan to do things differently, but this time he has surpassed even his ardent fans’ expectations. Recently, he shot for Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan and talked about his personal life. He revealed how he takes shower with wife Kiran Rao all the time.
On being asked whether he has showered with someone, he said, “All the time. Kiran and I shower together.”
The show is known for candid confessions and actors mostly speak their heart out to Karan. While answering another question about using make-up to cover hic***s, he said, “I don’t cover my hic***.”
The teasers show him answering questions about cheating, friendship and Bollywood. The episode featuring Aamir will be telecast on November 4.
The new season of Koffee With Karan started with Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. They talked about their love lives, marriage plans and films.
The second episode featured Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh talking about their fan-boy moments and how they inspire each other.
The actors were very comfortable with each other and they tried to make the episode a laughter riot, although it looked a bit forced on some occasions. The two had many good things to say about each other. Confessing Akshay to be his idol, Ranveer narrated a childhood incident when the two met for the first time on the sets of Mohra.
In the rapid fire round, while Ranveer called Deepika his humming bird, Akshay admitted that he finds the actress really hot. In the end, it was a tie and the two shared the famous Koffee hamper.
‘Koffee Shots with Karan’ are back! Will @aamir_khan be able to match @karanjohar’s Koffee rush? #KoffeeWithKaran #KoffeeWithAamir pic.twitter.com/q266x7DQyF— Star World (@StarWorldIndia) October 28, 2018
