Kiran Kumar Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Actor Kiran Kumar, 74, who had tested for Covid-19 on May 14 and subsequently found out that he was positive for the viral infection, is reported to have tested negative in his latest examination. He is feeling much better and remains quarantined on a different floor of his bungalow.

As reported by News18 earlier, Kiran had learnt about his coronavirus diagnosis when he went to a hospital for a minor medical procedure two weeks ago. Before undergoing the procedure, the hospital asked him to get a few preliminary tests done in which Covid-19 test was also included.

Kiran had said that he was "asymptomatic positive."

Kiran is the son of the celebrated film actor Jeevan and is married to Sushma Verma, a former actress, with whom he has two children. He is best known for films such as Khudgarz, Tezaab, Khuda Gawah and Dhadkan.

