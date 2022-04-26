Kiran Mane Meets Director Nagraj Manjule, Shares Picture With This Interesting Caption

Actor Kiran Mane has been in the news since his sudden exit from the popular Marathi show Mulgi Jhali Ho. Meanwhile, the actor also keeps his fans updated about his life through social media. From his meeting with various political leaders to being part of numerous events, Kiran has been keeping himself busy with a lot of activities. Recently, the actor caught the attention of the netizens for his meeting with the director Nagraj Manjule.



Sharing a photo collage of himself with the Sairat director on Facebook, the actor called the duo ‘Fire and smoke.’ Kiran has posted a collage of three pictures. In the first photo shared by Kiran Mane, the two are seen holding hands and discussing something. In another photo, Kiran can be seen handing over his book to Nagraj as they both smile candidly. In the last snap, they both pose for the camera with smiling faces as Kiran takes a selfie picture.

The photo has gotten a lot of attention on social media and more than 6,000 people have reacted to the collage. One of the users called them ‘Jai Veeru’, and another one commented, “Great picture” with a heart emoji. Various other fans filled the comments section with heartfelt messages and love-filled emoticons.

Earlier, Kiran took the internet by storm, accusing the makers of the show Mulgi Jhali Ho of showing him the door for his political opinions. Kiran played the role of Vilas Patil, Sajiri’s father in the popular show and received a lot of appreciation from the fans for pulling off the character well.

However, his exit from the show gave a huge shock to the audience. The channel issued a notice calling him out for his misbehaviour on the set. The show is still successfully running at its scheduled time.

