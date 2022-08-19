Kiran Mane Shared His Stylish Look From His Latest Movie Takatak 2

Kiran Mane is a noted face in the Marathi Cine Industry. He is recently in the headlines because of his latest movie Takatak 2, which hit the theatres on Thursday. Meanwhile, the actor has shared a photo of his latest look in the movie. In the photo, he is seen in mustard yellow and a blue combined t-shirt with a Team Spirit logo on it.

Sharing the picture the actor wrote, “No matter how much one plays with my happiness. We are determined by intentions, we will not stop smiling!” Seeing the post, his fans started showering heart emojis in the comment box. But seeing this latest picture many people also did not recognise him at first glance.

Kiran looks very young and stylish in the photo. It can be seen that his hairstyle and dress-up style have completely changed. The audience will get to see the young look of Mane in the movie.

However, some of his fans are also speechless after seeing his changed look. Many praised his look as one of his fans said, “I think you should not remove the moustache and beard, this face suits the role of a real hero”. Similarly, he has been praised with many wonderful comments such as ‘Kadak’, ‘Mast look sir’, etc.

On the work front, Kiran Mane’s recent release Takatak 2 is a sex comedy that revolved around three friends who made a pact to lose their virginity before they graduate from college. To what length will the friends go to keep their promise is what forms the crux of the story.

The movie stars include Prathamesh Parab, Akshay Kelkar, Ajinkya Raut, Bhoomika Kadam, Pranali Bhalerao, Komal Bodkhe, and Sushant Divekar. After the grand success of Takatak, now its sequel Takatak 2 has also created high expectations among the viewers.

