Kiran Mane Shares a Heartwarming Note After Meeting Fans

Marathi actor Kiran Mane, who is currently playing the role of Sajri’s father Vikas Patil in the television show Mulgi Zali Ho, has shared a great story with his fans on Instagram. Along with a video, the actor has penned a long note for his online family.

The actor wrote, “Last night between 12.30 to 1, while walking alone on Powai Naka, five or six boys were shouting “Vilas Patil…Vilas Patil.”

He expressed that walking on the deserted roads of Satara is his favourite hobby.

“After dinner, in the middle of the night, I used to drive to Nayatar Rajwada at Naka … I used to walk on the empty, quiet, sleepy upstairs and downstairs road,” Kiran added.

Kiran wrote that while he was strolling in the middle of the night some kids saw him and were shouting his name.

In the video, a group of young adults can be seen getting Kiran’s autograph on their hands.

One said, “Sir, your work is great. My mother is a big fan.” Further in the video, after taking Kiran’s autographs and selfies with him, the kids extended their hands and said saying goodbye.

Kiran in the note mentioned that he had the video but was lost somehow. “Today from a different number I received the video,” said Kiran.

In the comment sections, many showered love on the actors. Kiran Mane keeps sharing updates for his fans on Instagram. Through the TV show Mulgi Zali Ho and his role of Vikas Patil, Kiran Mane has reached every household in Maharashtra. This role gave him recognition and fame.

