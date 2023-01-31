Kiran Mane and Rakhi Sawant were cordial housemates in Bigg Boss Marathi season 4, which concluded recently. The Marathi actor on Monday posted an emotional note after Sawant’s mother Jaya Sawant passed away on Saturday following a long battle with a brain tumour and cancer.

Sharing a photo with Rakhi Sawant from the Bigg Boss house, Kiran Mane wrote, “Mane, my mom is gone. My support is gone. I became an orphan…You know my mom was everything to me…What should I do now???. “Every word of Rakhi crying was in my heart…There was nothing I could do but console her over the phone as a close friend. Felt very disappointed. A mountain of sorrow has fallen on our friend and the desperation that you can’t do anything for her was blowing my mind…"

Mane further added, “After Vikas and Tejaswini in the house of Bigg Boss, if I have become friends with someone, then it is Rakhi Sawant! The reason to be friends with Vikya is Rakhi…The sprouts that come from the rocks of the opposite situation are heartily felt… A girl who grew up in a very poor house in Worli, dreams of coming to Bollywood despite the huge opposition of her father. Mother knows the determination of a girl. Give all your support to the girl. Walks out of the house with her and tells her, “Fight you. I am strong with you."

Kiran Mane further wrote about his love and support for Rakhi Sawant. Take a look at his post and the heartfelt caption that will leave you teary-eyed:

Rakhi Sawant earlier confirmed the news of her mother’s demise. On Saturday, she wrote, “With deep sorrow, I, Rakhi Sawant, inform you of the sudden death of my beloved mother. Many of you know that she was suffering from some medical conditions, and I’m sad to say that she is gone. Tomorrow, join us for the funeral service of my mother at noon."

