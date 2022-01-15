Kiran Rao to Sit on the Director's Chair After Dhobi Ghat, Ex-Husband Aamir Khan to Produce the Film

2010 release Dhobi Ghat has shown us the phenomenal talent of director Kiran Rao and since then the audience are waiting for her to come back. Be it a matter of choice, it seems like she is adamant about her selection of a good script. But now Rao seems to be have selected one.

After a long time, the audience will again encounter another directorial wonder by Kiran Rao soon. A comedy-drama, backed by Aamir Khan Productions is currently in the works, shooting of which will start in different parts of Maharashtra on January 8.

It’s an artist desire to unfold their experimental desire to offer something different with every upcoming project. This was shared by a leading daily “Kiran’s next is a massy entertainer which will be backed by Aamir”. Written by Biplab Goswami with the screenplay of Sneha Desai, the film is centred on three characters. “Rao has confirmed the lead to Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega fame Sparsh Shrivastav, who have been a part of several serials, including Balika Vadhu. For another two leads Rao’s search stopped at Pratibha Ranta, who was seen in Zee TV’s Qurbaan Hua, and Nitanshi Goel, earlier seen in Peshwa Bajirao and Karmaphal Daata Shani”.

Looking at the subject of the film, it will be shot in different towns in Maharashtra. The Sources adds “The first schedule conducted in adherence with COVID-19 guidelines, will go on till January 20. Post that, the unit will take a break as per COVID protocol and resumes after a few weeks in the next location. Kiran intend to warp up the shoot by April. The film will also mark the return of composer Ram Sampath and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya to the banner after Delhi Belly (2011).” It would be exciting to see the comeback of talented Kiran Rao with her new project.

