Kirk Douglas Passes Away at 103: Hollywood Celebs Extend Heartfelt Condolences

The world bid adieu to a legend as Hollywood’s Kirk Douglas breathed his last on Wednesday at the age of 103.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 6, 2020, 10:50 AM IST
Image courtesy: Michael Douglas/ Instagram
Image courtesy: Michael Douglas/ Instagram

The world bid adieu to a legend as Hollywood’s Kirk Douglas breathed his last on Wednesday at the age of 103. One of the greatest actors of classic Hollywood cinema, Douglas was one of the last stars of the film industry's Golden Age. Following the death of the actor, his son and noted actor Michael Douglas took to Instagram to post a heartfelt note.

Paying tribute to the Paths of Glory actor, Michael Douglas wrote, "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103."

Adding that while to the world he was a "legend, an actor from the golden age of movies," and a humanitarian who "set a standard for all of us to aspire to," to Michael and his brothers Joel and Peter, "he was simply Dad."

Writing that Kirk’s life was well lived and that he leaves a legacy in films for generations to come, Michael concluded, "Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."

It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas

Daughter-in-Law and Michael Douglas’ wife Catherine Zeta Jones too took to the photo-sharing platform to pen a tribute, writing, “To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight...”

Star of films like Spartacus, War Wagon, Paths of Glory and Lonely Are the Brave, his death saw a number of tributes pouring in from Hollywood.

Actor William Shatner took to Twitter and posted, "Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry!"

George Takei wrote, "Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed.

Bruce Campbell also paid his tribute to the late actor and said, "Kirk! A pillar of Hollywood has fallen. Nobody danced on Viking oars like you! Safe travels, stud!"

Actor and former president of the Screen Actors Guild, Ed Asner also took to the micro-blogging site to pay his tributes, writing, “I will always be in awe. May your memory forever be a blessing #KirkDouglas”

