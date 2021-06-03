Kirron Kher Features in Son Sikander Kher's Instagram Live Amid Cancer Treatment

Earlier this year in April, Anupam Kher had informed that his wife Kirron Kher was diagnosed with blood cancer and is on the path to recovery. Recently actor-politician Kirron, who is undergoing treatment, gave a glimpse of herself in son Sikandar Kher's new Instagram video. On the night of June 2, Sikandar held an Instagram live and both his parents Anupam and Kirron featured in the video.

During his live session, Sikander informed that he was sitting with his parents. He gave a short glimpse of Kirron’s feet and asked her to greet fans with her feet. Kirron, who was comfortably seated on the couch, said ‘hello’ in her jolly voice.

In the beginning of the live, Kirron can be was heard telling Sikander to get married ,as he will turn 41 in the next few months.

In the video, Sikander also thanked the well-wishers who have been regularly asking him about his mother’s health. He further informed that she is doing much better.

Anupam also featured in his son’s video. He pulled his son’s leg by asking him not to throw his phone in the soup. He askedSikander to show fans what he was wearing during the live.

As Sikander was about to sign off, Kirron asked him to turn the camera towards her, so thatshe can show her face andsend across a message. Kirron, who was wearing an arm sling in the video, thanked everyone for their good wishes and love.

Sikander also shared the live on his Instagram feed, mentioning the presence of both his parents.He further wrote that it's a "hello from the family with tits-bits"from him as well.

Kirron, meanwhile, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and recovering well.

