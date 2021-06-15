Kirron Kher, Fighting Cancer, Shares Video Message Thanking Fans

It has been nearly four decades since actress Kirron Kher got married to Anupam Kher. In addition to being an actor, Anupam Kher is a writer, teacher and motivational speaker. Kirron, on the other hand, is a stage and a popular TV personality apart from being an acclaimed actress. A common ground of interest- theatre, which also played an important element in the couple’s relationship. Today as Kirron turned 69, we look back at one of her freewheeling interviews where she opened up on how her equation with Anupam translated into marriage.

In a 2013 interview with Firstpost, she revealed that the two actors were very close with each other, but they never crossed the threshold of platonic friendship. Both Kirron and Anupam were married to other people when they met. Kirron said that she came to Bombay and got married to Gautam Berry and they found out the marriage was not happening. Anupam’s marriage, on the other hand, was on the rocks. Kirron and Anupam were good friends and did plays together. She recalled when they were in Calcutta for a play, Anupam sported a different look probably for a film he was doing. He looked back at Kirron and there was a moment. He came back to later tell her, “I want to talk to you. He then said 'I think I have fallen in love with you.” Chemistry exploded between them and there was an intense change. She got a divorce from her first husband and married Anupam.

Meanwhile, Kirron has also been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer and is undergoing treatment for the same. She shared a video message for the fans who wished her on her birthday on June 14.

Kirron had Sikander from her previous marriage. She and Anupam wanted children of their own but it never happened even with medical help. Kirron put her career as an actor on the side post-marriage and became a Member of Parliament. She was recently diagnosed with cancer. Anupam and Sikander both revealed the same via social media. They also shared follow-up updates saying that Kirron had been responding well to the treatments.

