Kirron Kher Sits On Son Sikander Kher's Lap in This Aww-Dorable Video; Watch

It is good time for the Kher family now. While Anupam Kher is basking in the success of his last release The Kashmir Files, his wife Kirron Kher is recovering well from her cancer treatment. Now Anupam Kher has shared a video of Kirron, enjoying some quality time with her son Sikandar. In the video, the actress can be seen sitting on Sikandar’s lap and it is simply adorable.

Anupam Kher is the man behind the camera and he asks Kirron why she is sitting on Sikandar’s lap. She simply replies that Sikandar had sat on her lap so many times, and now she thinks it is time that her son too starts letting her sit on his lap sometimes. Sikandar says that he is feeling great that his mom actually sat his lap. Anupan Kher adds that he is loving their mother-son moment and wished that the family always remained happy. See the video here:

Aww… isn’t it super cute? Several celebs reacted with heart emojis and many like Shilpa Shetty and Shama Sikander commented with an ‘aww’. Recently, Sikandar went as a guest on India’s Got Talent, a talent hunt show where Kirron Kher is a judge. While on the show, Kirron, like any other mom, sought ‘rishta’ for her son. Kirron said, “Aaj mujhe bhi badi khushi hai ki Sikandar mere saath baethe hai. Aur accha kaam bhi karrahe hai, woh bhi mujhe bohut accha lagta hai dekh kar. Bas hann ek cheeze ki kami hai, mujhe bahu chahiye (I’m very happy today that Sikandar is sitting with me. He’s working well which also makes me happy. But there’s one thing lacking, I want a daughter-in-law)." At this, Sikandar joked, “Main chalta hun, baad me milenge (I’m leaving, we’ll meet later)."

Sikandar Kher received appreciation for his role as Daulat in Aarya, whose second season released recently.

