Kirron Kher Suffering from Blood Cancer, Undergoing Treatment in Mumbai

Actress and politician Kirron Kher, 68, is suffering from blood cancer. Kher, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Chandigarh, has multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and is undergoing treatment in Mumbai, according to one of her party colleagues, reported a website. The report further stated that her treatment for the disease has begun last year.

Addressing a political rally in Chandigarh recently, BJP office bearer Arun Sood said Kher was on the recovery path. “She had suffered a broken left arm at her Chandigarh house on November 11 last year. After her medical tests at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The disease had spread to her left arm and right shoulder. For treatment she had to go to Mumbai on December 4,” Sood said.

Stating that in the latest tests, the disease has receded from her arm and shoulder, Sood shared, “Even though she is recovering after her four-month treatment and no longer admitted at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, she has to visit the hospital regularly for treatment.”

Kher took the political plunge in 2014. She is married to actor Anupam Kher. Her son Sikander Kher is also an actor.