Kirron Kher Teases Son Sikandar Kher About Marriage on India's Got Talent: 'Mujhe Bahu Chahiye'

Actor Sikandar Kher left blushing as his mother, actress-turned-politician Kirron Kher teased him about his impending marriage. Kirron said that she wanted a daughter-in-law, leaving Sikander embarrassed. Sikandar and Kirron will feature together for the first time on screen on India’s Got Talent.

Kirron Kher is one of the judges on the show along with actor Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah, and lyricist Manoj Muntashir. The upcoming episode will also feature actor-television personality, Malaika Arora. In a video shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Kirron Kher is seen praising Sikandar. Kirron said, “Aaj mujhe bhi badi khushi hai ki Sikandar mere saath baethe hai. Aur accha kaam bhi karrahe hai, woh bhi mujhe bohut accha lagta hai dekh kar. Bas hann ek cheeze ki kami hai, mujhe bahu chahiye (I’m very happy today that Sikandar is sitting with me. He’s working well which also makes me happy. But there’s one thing lacking, I want a daughter-in-law)." At this, Sikandar joked, “Main chalta hun, baad me milenge (I’m leaving, we’ll meet later)."

Sikandar Kher has won hearts with his performance as Daulat in ‘Aarya’ series and will next be seen in Dev Patel’s directorial debut The Monkey Man. On the work front, Sikandar Kher received appreciation for his 2020 show Aarya and its second season. He was also seen in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.

Meanwhile, Kirron Kher recently penned an appreciation post for her husband, veteran actor Anupam Kher’s latest release The Kashmir Files. Calling the film a “resounding" success, Kirron wrote, “Congratulations to @vivekagnihotri, @AnupamPKher and the team of The Kashmir Files for its resounding success. The stark and tragic Truth told brilliantly moves everyone. It is the chronicling of a Humanitarian Crisis that was ignored for many years. Well done. Jai Ho."

