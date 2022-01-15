Kirsten Dunst Is Ready To Follow Tobey Maguire's Footsteps Back Into The Spider-Man Universe

Kristen Dust was seen playing Mary Jane Watson, also known as MJ, in the Spider-Man series starring Tobey Maguire in the lead. Starring in three Spider-Man movies with Tobey, Kristen handed over the Spider-Man’s lady love tag to Emma Stone and it eventually landed in Zendaya’s lap in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies.

While Tobey made a comeback as a Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been wondering if Kirsten would also reprise her role as MJ in upcoming Spider-Man movies. The actress, speaking with People magazine, has now revealed that she is open to playing the Marvel role once again.

“Of course, I would. Of course. I’ve been asked about that a few times. That’s a no-brainer. That was a huge part of my career and my life,” she said. Kirsten added that she has always admired the character and the franchise, which encouraged her to consider returning. “It’s such a cool legacy to be a part of, and to be the first one and be a Spider-Man fan,” she said. She did, however, embarrassingly acknowledge that she had yet to see Spider-Man: No Way Home and promised that she would watch it soon. She said that was aware of Tobey’s return in the film and has been witnessing fans ‘freaking out’ over it.

When Marvel fans finally learned that both Tobey and Andrew Garfield’s versions of Spider-Man appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, they went wild. Many avid fans had long guessed they’d show up, but seeing three generations of Spider-Men on screen at the same time was pure fan service. And now that the MCU has proven that it can welcome heroes and villains from other realms into its fold, there’s no reason it can’t do the same with Mary Janes.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home was a huge box office hit, grossing $1.5 billion worldwide and becoming the most successful movie released in the pandemic. Meanwhile, Kirsten was last seen in the psychological film, The Power of the Dog. Her performance in the film earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

