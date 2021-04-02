Kirti Kulhari Announces Separation from Husband Saahil Sehgal After 4 Years of Marriage

Actress Kirti Kulhari has posted a note on Instagram to announce that she is separating from husband Saahil Sehgal. “Not on paper, but in life. A decision that is probably harder than the decision of being with somebody, because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about. And the decision of not being with somebody brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It’s not easy," she said.

Her post was met with words of support from Kirti’s friends and fans. Actress Divya Dutta commented, “Big hug to u my gal", while Amrita Puri said, “So brave of you to be so honest and vulnerable on a public platform. But then you’ve always been (strong)."

In an interview in August 2020, the Four More Shots Please star had said that marriage had affected her career in the best possible way. She said that her in-laws “blindly” support her career decisions and the change in society has ensured that more actresses can pursue their careers even after marriage.

Talking to Times of India, Kirti had said that even though she did not intend it, her marriage coincided with the transformation in the industry where an actress’ career doesn’t halt after her marriage. She said that she joined the bandwagon when the society was changing.