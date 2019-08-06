Take the pledge to vote

Kirti Kulhari Excited to Play British Cop in Parineeti Chopra’s The Girl on the Train Remake

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, The Girl on the Train is the official Hindi remake of the 2016 Hollywood film of the same name. It will star Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari in important roles.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 6, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
Kirti Kulhari Excited to Play British Cop in Parineeti Chopra's The Girl on the Train Remake
Image: Instagram/Kirti Kulhari
Director Ribhu Dasgupta is currently working on the official Hindi remake of the 2016 Hollywood film The Girl on the Train. The director has already roped in Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari for the movie. Now, actress Kirti Kulhari has confirmed being a part of it.

While Parineeti Chopra will play the lead role, which was essayed by Emily Blunt in the original, Kirti will be seen playing a British cop in the film, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Talking about it, Kirti told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s an interesting character with a unique look, something that I don’t think anyone has sported in Bollywood before. The training will give me the body language of a cop. We had toyed with the idea of a British accent but then Ribhu thought it would divert the focus from my performance. Instead, I’m watching documentaries and murder mysteries to understand the job profile and working style of an investigative officer in the UK.”

Meanwhile, Parineeti took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she has begun shooting for the film. She wrote, “We’ve started shooting for #GirlOnTheTrain in London. It’s my MOST difficult role to date; I feel like I’m in a hostel, with no time (or headspace) for social media or chilling or doing anything else. It’s a new experience for me—being cut off from everything and everyone else... I will share the first look soon.”

The Girl on the Train bagged Emily a nomination for her performance at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards and at the BAFTA in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category. The movie was based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 runaway bestseller of the same name.

