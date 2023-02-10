Kirti Kulhari Gets Inked Again and Her New Tattoo Is...

Kirti Kulhari has got a new tattoo added to her list. She inked herself with a fifth tattoo and this time she went for a 'dragonfly'. Revealing to her fans and followers, Kirti Kulhari dropped a video of herself getting inked on Friday. The video begins with the actress selecting the sketch which is then inked on the back of her neck. The video gives a closeup of the job being done. Towards the end of the video, the actress flaunts her stunning tattoo.The dragonfly carries shades of pink, purple and orange on its feathers, while its body consists of dots that have rainbow colours filled in. The outlining and colouring are perfectly detailed. While her tattoo was absolutely stunning, what caught our attention was the one who accompanied her to the tattoo studio. Any guesses? Well, it was her pet.

Along with the video, she wrote, “It’s that time of the year again… One more addition to the lot!" she wrote adding a few hashtags 'new tattoo', 'dragonfly', 'inked souls', 'hope'. She also thanked the artists and said, “The pain and pleasure is all mine." To conclude her video, she added Coi Leray’s song Players to the video.

Fans were stunned upon seeing her latest tattoo and filled the comment section with compliments. One of the users wrote, “The tattoo Looks amazing”. Another user wrote, “Love the detailing”. One more user wrote, “You are beautiful in every season, colourful without any reason. Love the tattoo. Congratulations on the new one."

Previously, Kirti got a magnificent and beautiful bougainvillaea tattooed on the calf muscle of her left leg. Kirti's tattoo featured pink flowers with green stems and leaves, as seen in the picture. Taking to the caption, the actress penned a lengthy note in which she revealed her motivation behind the tattoo. She wrote, “To me, it symbolises innocent beauty that needs no attention and validation and yet adds its own beauty to everything it touches."

On the work front, Kirti Kulhari will next be seen in Mahesh Nair and Vineet Sharma’s directorial film Jogiyaa Rocks. The film also stars Rohit Bakshi and Abhijit Sinha in crucial roles.

