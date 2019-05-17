English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kirti Kulhari: I Don't Want to Take the Pressure of Performing Well, It Doesn't Work for Me
Kirti Kulhari will next be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in Netflix’s Bard of Blood.
Image: Instagram/Kirti Kulhari
Actress Kirti Kulhari says she doesn't want to take on the pressure of performing well in her next project as it doesn't work well for her.
This year, it was a great start for Kirti as she enjoyed the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike and Four More Shots Please! She also won a Filmfare for Best Actor (Female) Award in the short film category for her short film Maya.
"I had great start to the year if we look at it... With Uri and Four More Shots becoming such a big success in their own right. If something has worked for you, then there is this unsaid pressure around you, which sort of comes to you to some extent and you kind of take it upon yourself thinking that maybe people expect things to work," Kirti told IANS.
But Kriti says she avoids taking pressure. "While people might have expectations, I feel what I am doing from my side is avoiding putting my own pressure on myself about performing well at the box office. In fact, I don't want to take the pressure of performing well, because when I take pressure of any sort, it doesn't work for me. I need to be relaxed and keep doing what I believe I know and what comes to me and what works for me," she said.
Kirti thinks it is important to remind oneself is that "success or failure of anything that you do in life is not in your hands".
"I am going to stick to this funda in my life. I have a bunch of interesting things lined up this year. It is exciting times ahead."
She will soon be seen in Bard of Blood. The Netflix show is an adaptation of author Bilal Siddiqi's eponymous novel.
