Kirti Kulhari on Four More Shots Please: It’s Empowered Me to Talk About Things I Wouldn’t Before

Kirti Kulhari, who plays the role of a single mother open to exploring her sexuality in her latest web series Four More Shots Please!, says growing up, she's never had any discussions around sex with her family."I come from a family where we never talked about sex. We still don't. Relationships were looked down upon. Though I was given a lot of freedom in terms of what I wanted to do, (for instance) when I chose sports over studies, my father was okay with that."But there were obviously things he was not okay with and neither was my mother because of their own conditioning. And I don't blame them for that," Kulhari told Hindustan Times However, she feels in today's time and age, it is imperative that parents talk about sex with their children. "It marks the sign of a healthy atmosphere to discuss what's happening in your life, if there is someone in your life or to know what's going on sexually," she said.Kulhari says doing Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please! was liberating for her. "During the show I pushed myself as an actor. As a person, I feel unstoppable. I have actually become liberated myself. I feel so empowered to talk about things which I wouldn't talk about or discuss before in public," she added.But she admits that she was a little sceptical about taking up the part. "I know what it takes in a country like India to do it. While people are free to judge it, we should not be in a space where we get instant gratification from titillation. So, that's when my husband (Saahil Sehgal) told me that as an actor, I needed to get out of my comfort zone," Kulhari said.