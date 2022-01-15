Kirti Kulhari on Kissing Shefali Shah in Human: I Was Thinking 'What if I Kiss Her and Get Turned On?'

Talking about her latest web series Human streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, actress Kirti Kulhari has shared her thoughts on playing the role of a homosexual doctor in a recent interview. The web series which also stars Shefali Shah and Ram Kapoor among others have been directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh. The main plot revolves around the practice of unethical drug testing on humans and the politics that goes behind this business. Apart from this, the makers have also tried to touch upon the issue of mental health and homosexuality as well.

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Kirti detailed her experience of acting in the show and her on-screen chemistry with Shefali. Talking about some intimate scenes in the series, Kirti revealed that it was a bit strange for her to pull off a kissing scene with a woman as she had never done that before. “I knew no preparation could prepare me for it,” Kirti was quoted as saying.

She further admitted that she had to fit herself in the role by going beyond the idea of genders and realizing that it is more about the feeling than the sexual orientation of the person. Revealing more about the making of the show, Kirti said that she and her co-actor Shefali had not rehearsed the kissing scene.

“I was only thinking ‘what if I kiss her and feel something, what if I get turned on?’ That will be something, I will then have to sit back and think if I am also looking at women. That is the only thing I had," she said.

As per Kirti, director Mozez Singh was quite nervous before the kissing scene and had made the actresses give nearly 10 takes from various angles. Kirti then dispelled the misconception that actors enjoy performing intimate scenes rather emphasized that “it is the most boring thing.” Kirti further talked about privacy on film sets and the struggle to perform such scenes in front of a large crew.

The series which also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Seema Biswas and Vishal Jethwa premiered this January 14 on Disney+ Hotstar and has a total of 10 episodes in the first season.

