Kirti Kulhari On What Makes Web Series So Important

Shikha Dhariwal | News18.com

Updated:February 8, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
Kirti Kulhari is currently seen in Four More Shots Please.
Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari, currently seen in web series Four More Shots Please, is all set to entertain audiences in another web series titled Maya. Maya is based on a single mother's relationship with her daughter.

Kirti Said ,"I am enjoying digital medium and happy to explore here with full freedom. Now entertainment scenario has changed. We are not stressed out to take box office and collections pressure and it is good for stars and for new young talents.”

Kirti also commented on the current political situation in the country. She said, "Honestly I keep myself away from politics as I am not very much aware about it. It is a very difficult job to be a politician.”

She added,"I also do have a basic criteria like other voters to judge a good leader. I will vote for the person whose actions are louder than his or her words."

Kirti Kulhari was last seen on big screen in Uri The Surgical Strike and the film is about to touch the Rs 200 crore mark. She will soon be seen in films like Bard of Blood and Mission Mangal.

Loading...
