Kirti Kulhari Puts Her Singing Prowess on Display With Mellow Rendition of ‘Khudaya Khair’, Watch

Be it flight lieutenant Seerat Kaur in Uri: The Surgical Strike or officer Dalbir Kaur Bagga in The Girl on the Train, Kirti Kulhari has impressed the Indian masses with her versatile roles. But do you know that the actress is also good at singing? On Thursday, Kirti Kulhari took to social media to display her hidden singing prowess in a monochromatic reel video that has surely impressed her followers.

In the latest clip, the actress can be seen donning a comfy sweatshirt as she croons her mellow rendition of the popular Hindi track Khudaya Khair. The original song features in the tracklist of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Billu and is sung by Monali Thakur, Soham Chakraborty and Akriti Kakar. While sharing the video, Kulhari wrote, “With all the (heart emoticon) Khudaya Khair. One of my favourite songs”. Watch the video below:

Within just hours, the video managed to garner thousands of likes on the photo-sharing application. A barrage of netizens also heaped praises for the actress. While one wrote, “Kirti when you do something with all your and free spirit it becomes amazing and wonderful as you are always the best.” Another added, “Kirti ji….u have to try in singing career also”. A few more chimed in to say, “Perfect all rounder” and “Lovely. You should be singing in movies too”.

This video comes just days after she shared her rendition of Raatan Lambiyan created by Asees Kaur, Tanishk Bagchi and Jubin Nautiyal. The previous post also earned much love and appreciation from her fans. Take a look at it here:

Meanwhile, Kirti Kulhari recently went to Ladakh for a quick vacation. In one of her Ladakh dairies posts, Kirti revealed that the scenic view of Pangong lake is one of the most beautiful sights she has ever seen in her entire life. The actress shared, “Pangong lake is probably one of the top 3 most beautiful sights I have seen in my entire life … it is breathtaking and how and don’t be surprised if u get teary eyed when u see it for the first time … I did”.

On the professional front, her latest web show Human alongside Shefali Shah premiered on Disney + Hotstar in the month of January, this year.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here