Kirti Kulhari Resumes Shooting for Four More Shots Please Season 3, Shares BTS Photo

Bollywood actor Kirti Kulhari has resumed the shooting for her popular web series “Four More Shots Please!” Season 3. The Amazon Prime Video series, which also features Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J, follows a quartet of friends who deal with their relationships, work-life conflicts, ambitions, and anxieties in a male-dominated society.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kirti shared a behind-the-scene picture of herself standing outside her vanity van on the sets of the Four More Shots Please. The actress looks stunning in a yellow t-shirt and printed skirt as she smiles while making a victory sign. “#Anjana in the making… once again… #season3 #fourmoreshotsplease P.S - not coming to you anytime soon," Kirit captioned her smiling picture.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the show was nominated in the best comedy series category at the 48th International Emmy Awards. Talking about the same, Kirti earlier said, “A show like Four More Shots Please!’ is relatable and understandable by people across the globe. It has an international appeal, it is showing the lives of urban women which could be anywhere in the world, which makes it universally appealing. The show with or without Emmy nominations is still very popular."

In the show, Kirti plays the role of a single mother, Anjana, who is a successful lawyer. Kirti’s character in Four More Shots Please struggles to banish the societal expectations of motherhood even within her own psyche despite being an upper-class, privileged woman.

