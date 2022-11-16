Kirti Kulhari Reveals How Ex-Husband Made Her Comfortable With Sex Scenes In Four More Shots Please

Actress Kirti Kulhari, who is currently enjoying the response to the recently released third season of her International Emmy-nominated streaming show, Four More Shots Please, has been sharing interesting anecdotes about her character Anjana from the series. However, she has recently opened up about her ex-husband’s support towards her signing up for this role back in 2018.

In her role as a single mother and lawyer in the series, Kirti is frequently torn between wanting her ex-husband to go and wanting to get back together with him. In the series, she also has a few kisses and intimate scenes. Her real-life experiences and those of her character Anjana shared some similarities. Both women dealt with marriage, divorce, and eventual independence and self-love. Kirti announced her separation from Saahil Sehgal after five years of their marriage in April last year, but she refused to go into specifics or justifications.

In an interview with Indian Express, Kirti reminisced about the moment she first signed up for the web series “I had gotten married in 2016 and I must say here that my ex-husband, Saahil, really supported me in this. He was not a guy who was insecure, who would be like, “No you can’t" kiss on-screen or have an intimate scene" which is quite rampant in our industry." She also added that, “He really gave me the confidence and support to go and do what I needed for the character."

Kriti talked about the three seasons of the show and her lovely journey through them, saying that she is now more at ease with her body and has owned up to just about everything.

Kirti Kulhari, who has made a name for herself as an actress through films and web series, is set to debut as a producer with the upcoming feature film “Nayeka." Four More Shots Please Season 3 was recently launched on Prime Video, and it stars Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Bani J, and Prateik Babbar.

