Kirti Kulhari Says Marriage To Saahil Sehgal Has Affected Her Career in 'the Best Possible Way'

Actor Kirti Kulhari, who got married to actor Saahil Sehgal in 2016, said that marriage has affected her career in the best possible way. She said that her in-laws "blindly" support her career decisions and the change in society has ensured that more actresses can pursue their careers even after marriage.

Talking to Times of India, Kirti said that even though she did not intend it, her marriage coincided with the transformation in the industry where an actress' career doesn't halt after her marriage. She said that she joined the bandwagon when the society was changing.

She said, “My marriage has affected my career in the best possible way. I have a husband who knows much more than me about films. I have learnt so much from him. We watch a movie and discuss things. I grew so much as a person and as an actor and all the apprehensions I had before my marriage, were all broken by him. He has supported me in the most amazing way and helped me reach where I am today. Even my in laws supported me blindly which means a lot to me.”

Kirti made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Khichdi: The Movie, and her breakout role was in Shaitaan. She also delivered successful and acclaimed films like Pink, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Mission Mangal. She was last seen in Four More Shots Please season 2. She will be next seen in The Girl On The Train, with Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari.