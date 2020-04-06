MOVIES

Kirti Kulhari Took an Overnight Journey To Be With Her Parents Before Coronavirus Lockdown

Kirti Kulhari is currently seen in Four More Shots Please.

Kirti Kulhari took an overnight journey with husband Saahil Sehgal to Rajasthan to her mother's house before the lockdown was implemented.

The days before the coronavirus lockdown saw many people scampering to reach their loved ones. One of them was Pink actress Kirti Kulhari.

The 34-year-old actress was cautioned by her sister in time about the probable turn of events due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her sister works as a pathologist in the Indian Army while her brother-in-law is a paediatric anaesthetist.

Kirti, who hails from Rajasthan, rushed to her parents’ home with husband Saahil Sehgal. The duo decided to opt for an overnight journey. “My sister and brother-in-law are doctors posted in Chandigarh. We get a lot of information from them, but my husband and I didn’t take many things seriously. We were supposed to go to Chandigarh, but my sister stopped us,” Hindustan Times quoted Kirti as saying.

The actor explained that although her sister and brother-in-law are following safety protocols, their family remains perturbed. “My sister is shuffling between work and home, but my jiju goes to work every day. They’ve actually controlled the OPD (Out Patient Department) in the hospital to avoid crowding. They are planning out things well,” she stated.

The Mission Mangal actress posted a selfie on social media on the day she was travelling ahead of the lockdown. Along the post, she wrote, “Travelling to my mum's house for a lockdown tomorrow. Might as well be in a lock down with people you love and people who love you... Makes everything so much easier to deal with… Loads of love.”

