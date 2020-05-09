MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Kirti Kulhari’s Ensemble In Four More Shots Season 2 Is Magic In White

Kirti Kulhari's Ensemble In Four More Shots Season 2 Is Magic In White

Actress Kriti Kulhari shared a throwback picture from the sets of her show Four More Shots Season 2.

Kirti Kulhari reprised her character of Anjana Menon for the second season of Four More Shots Please series.

The show’s climax was about Bani J and Lisa Ray’s characters getting married making it Indian television’s first same-sex wedding. For the celebrations, the cast was dressed in stunning ensembles and one of the most standout looks of Kirti’s.

Kirti dressed in a romantic white lehenga during the main ceremony in Udaipur.

Her separates included a lightweight dupatta and a half-sleeved blouse liberally elaborated in threadwork. She opted for a choker and pair of earrings to keep with the traditional appeal of her outfit. Kirti sealed the look with a sleek bun embellished with flowers, nude eyeshadow, a jab of light lipstick, and a micro bindi.

Kirti aka Anjana Menon is a divorced lawyer and also a single mother in the women-led franchise. Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J played the other three female leads.

The 34-year-old actress recently announced the third installment of the all-women protagonist original in the OTT space. Taking to her Instagram page, Kirti wrote, “Guys I am super happy to share with all of you that there's going to be a #Season3 of @4moreshotspls @primevideoin (heart emojis) all of you can now wait for season 3, which is not releasing this year (sic.)”

That's right ❤️

Kirti is known for her work in films like Shaitan, Pink, Mission Mangal, Uri: The Surgical Strike. On the big screen, she will next be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s thriller, The Girl On the Train alongside Parineeti Chopra.

