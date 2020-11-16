Kirti Sanon Shares Stunning Pic, Captions it with Beautiful Poem Written by Her

Lately, actress Kriti Sanon has been impressing fans with her poetry skills. She regularly shares her poetry with her Instagram family too. Taking to the social media portal, she has shared a stunning picture of herself which she captioned with a beautiful poem written by her.

In the photo, Kriti is seen wearing a noodle strap black top with white dots. Her hairs are muffled as she looks right into the camera. A hint of sunlight is also striking her. In the caption of her post she shared one of her poems.

“For once in life.. Unleash your heart.. And let it take the lead.. Let it twirl you fearlessly.. And sweep you off your feet.. Listen, as it whispers the song.. That made it skip a beat.. It knows no right.. It knows no wrong.. Just loves, hurts, forgives & repeats — Kriti Sanon. #SanonScribbles #PoetryWithKriti (sic)," she wrote.

Kirti's fans on Instagram have also appreciated the post by dropping compliments and emojis in the comments section.

On the work front, the actress has quite a few projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen sharing screen space with Rajkumar Rao in Dinesh Vijjan’s film.

Apart from that, she will also be starring alongside Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji.

Kriti will also be seen in Mimi. In the movie, she plays the lead role of a surrogate mother. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Phawa and Supriya Pathak. The movie is a remake of a 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! Mimi is directed by Laxman Utekar.