Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, Leading Directors In South Cinema

The Tamil film industry has witnessed some prominent work by female directors. The direction is not a cup of tea. From Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, these Tamil female directors have made a great mark in the industry.

Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi

Vanakkam Chennai, this romantic saga was directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. The tale of two protagonists Priya and Shiva who fell in love while catching Santhanam. Destiny made their paths cross and they have to live together.

Gayathri Pushkar

The blockbuster movie Vikram Vedha was directed by none other than Gayathri and her husband. It was the biggest hit of 2017 at the box office. The storyline is about police and gangsters.

Sudha Kongara

You might remember Irudhi Suttru and Soorarai Pottru. These two world-class movies were directed by Sudha Kongara. Almost every actor and actress in the Tamil industry wishes to work with her.

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan

Aarohanam was Lakshmy Ramakrishnan’s debut film as a director which performed decently at the box office. Later on, Nerungi Vaa Muthamidathe, which revolves around the petrol crisis was admired by the people.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth entered the direction with film 3. This movie’s concept was loved by viewers. The reason is that it was thriller and romantic. She even got nominated for the best debut director.

Haleetha Shameem

Sillu Karupatti is a movie that spreads love. It combines the love story of four couples from different age groups. What binds them all is love. It received good reviews from the audience and director Haleetha Shameem was praised for her direction.

