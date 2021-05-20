'Kis Kis Ko Corona Ho Gaya': Kangana Ranaut Checks Up on Paparazzi at Airport

Kangana Ranaut, who has recently recovered from Covid-19, flew to Manali on Thursday morning. She was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport on her way to her hometown, sporting an orange saree with a statement choker. While her airport fashion was different from usual, the actress did not forget to ask after the health of the people she met.

She interacted with the paparazzi and also posed for them at the entrance. She also asked the waiting photographers, “Kis Kis ko corona ho gaya (who all have had Covid-19 yet)?" The photographers told her that none of them had contracted the disease, after which Kangana asked them if they had been vaccinated yet.

Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video of Kangana and wrote, “#kanganaranaut who is covid negative checks on the paps if they had covid issues or got the vaccine. The answer is by God’s grace none of the boys on the field had any covid cases till date and none of us have been vaccinated."

Other celebrities expressed concern on Viral’s post. Dia Mirza wrote, “Please get the boys vaccinated 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 glad to know they have been safe so far." Sangeeta Bijlani commented, “God’s Grace that you are all fine while working on the field."

On May 8, Kangana had announced in a social media post that she had tested positive for coronavirus. She had been feeling tired and weak and wanted to go to her hometown in Himachal, which is why she got herself tested, and her result had come back positive.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here