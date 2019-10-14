Kishore Kumar: 5 Songs That Keep Legendary Singer Immortal

Kishore Kumar is one of the biggest legends that Indian cinema has ever seen. Apart from singing, Kishore Kumar also acted in films, directed music, pen lyrics, write film story, and direct as well as produce film, but he is still immortal among his fans for his songs. The singer, who was born on August 4, 1929, breathed his last on October 13, 1987.

From romantic to sad to peppy numbers, Kishore Kumar ruled the Hindi film industry with his music for several decades.

Born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly, he changed his name to Kishore Kumar. Not just Hindi, Kishore Kumar sang in many Indian languages including Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam and Urdu.

On Kishore Kumar's 32nd death anniversary, we're looking back at five of his most memorable and evergreen tracks.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass: The romantic song from the Bollywood thriller directed by Vijay Anand and starring Dharmendra, Rakhee and Shatrughan Sinha among others, is still played often even today. The song is so popular that it has been recreated several times since the original released.

Kuch Toh Log Kahenge: The song Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, composed by R D Burman with lyrics by Anand Bakshi, was picturised on Rajesh Khanna and is till date is considered to be one of the finest Hindi composition ever. The song from Amar Prem perfectly captures the humour and pathos in the life of a nautch-girl whose every move is looked down upon by the society.

Mere Sapno Ki Rani: The upbeat song composed by Sachin Dev Burman was sung in the melodious voice of Kishore Kumar. Penned by Anand Bakshi, the song was picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore. R D Burman finished composing the song after his father S D Burman fell ill.

Hamein Tumse Pyar Kitna: The song written by Majrooh Sultanpuri and composed by R D Burman, featured twice in the 1981 film Kudrat once sung by Parveen Sultana and the other time by Kishore Kumar. In fact, Kishore Kumar's rendition of the love ballad earned him a Filmfare nomination for it.

Mere Samne Wali Khidki: The love song from the movie one of the best comedy movies ever made in Hindi cinema, Padosan, stars Kishore Kumar himself in the song. The song Mere Samne Wali Khidki, picturised on Sunil Dutt who was singing to woo Saira Banu with Kishore Kumar rendering the vocals from behind the door is one of the highlights of the film, apart from being a wonderful composition.

