Kishore Kumar Was Blacklisted During Emergency as He Refused to Sing Cong Tune, Says PM Modi

Observing the anniversary of Emergency that was imposed 43 years ago in 1975, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, at a BJP event in Mumbai, said popular singer Kishore Kumar was blacklisted from the All India Radio as the latter wold not perform at the Congress event.Modi said India still refer to June 26 as a "dark period during which every institution was subverted and an atmosphere of fear was created".Besides lauding the valour of those who resisted the Emergency, PM Modi also mentioned that singer-actor Kishore Kumar was "blocked from radio because he refused to perform for them (Congress)".Kumar was banned by Indira Gandhi’s I&B Minister VC Shukla. Shukla, who was close to Indira Gandhi’s son Sanjay, had banned his songs from All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan from May 4, 1976 till the end of the Emergency because he refused to perform at a Congress rally in Mumbai.Among a few Bollywood movies that were banned during emergency were Sholay, Aandhi and Kissa Kursi Ka."The movie Aandhi was also banned by them (Congress) because they were afraid," said PM Modi adding that when Congress feels that power is slipping out of their hands, they try to create fear in the country.Directed by Gulzar, Aandhi was an Indian political drama which was banned because it was allegedly based on Indira Gandhi. However, it was officially released in 1977 after a change of government.